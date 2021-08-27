Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 8,265 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,331,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,046,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.