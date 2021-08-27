Round Rock Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.04. 3,181,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.11. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $163.57 and a one year high of $272.56.

