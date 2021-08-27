Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 13,570 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 5.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. 1,600,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.