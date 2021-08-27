Rover Group (ROVR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ: ROVR) recently:

8/26/2021 – Rover Group is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Rover Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Rover Group is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Rover Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Rover Group is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,398. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

