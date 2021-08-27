Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 5,481 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,261. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18.

