Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

VNLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 119,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,725. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16.

