Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $1.40 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 515,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

