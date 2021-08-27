Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 29,994 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

