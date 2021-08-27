Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 74,261 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1,057.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

BNDX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,300. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

