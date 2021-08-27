Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 2,760 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 634,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,106. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $109.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.