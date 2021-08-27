Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 35,141 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,141 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.70. 22,170,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,470,088. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

