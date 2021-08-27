Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$141.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,822. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

