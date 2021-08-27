Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.93 ($106.97).

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, reaching €70.70 ($83.18). 1,530,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €74.34. Daimler has a 52-week low of €41.56 ($48.89) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

