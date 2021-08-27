Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.15 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$132.57 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,732. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

