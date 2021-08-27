Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.50 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

TSE:RY opened at C$132.57 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$127.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.