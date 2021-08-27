Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group makes up 1.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,843,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

