Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the July 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE RGT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 3,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 175.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

