RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $222.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.50 million. RPC posted sales of $116.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $818.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.14. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 884,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,700 in the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.