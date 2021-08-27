RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.87. RPC shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 6,457 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,456,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,920,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,216,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 884,000 shares of company stock worth $4,988,700. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

