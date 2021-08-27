RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.87. RPC shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 6,457 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43.
In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,456,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,920,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,216,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 884,000 shares of company stock worth $4,988,700. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
