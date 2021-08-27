RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $83.00 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

