RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $188.41 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,340,008 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

