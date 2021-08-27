RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $47,289.27

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $47,289.27 or 0.99540584 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $95.90 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001996 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,028 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

