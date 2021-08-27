Rune Trading Up 80.2% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Rune has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $542,455.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $269.72 or 0.00562141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 80.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00124471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00154436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,422.87 or 1.00922160 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01044814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.37 or 0.06730601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

