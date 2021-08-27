Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $814,219.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $814,219.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00758327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100704 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

