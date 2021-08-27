Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Dollar General worth $80,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $225.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

