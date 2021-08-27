Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,234 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 392,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of eBay worth $72,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

eBay stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $4,209,160 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.