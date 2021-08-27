Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $68,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,326,000. Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 855,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 515,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,080,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.68 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

