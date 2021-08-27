Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $59,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.81.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

