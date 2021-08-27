Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $59.55 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of SL Green Realty worth $59,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

