Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $60.05 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $60,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

NYSE DLR opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

