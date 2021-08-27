Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $75.96 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 240.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $75,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

