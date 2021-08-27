Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206,877 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.29% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $78,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $158,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

APLE opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

