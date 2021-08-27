Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $59,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $85,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

EPAM opened at $622.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.67 and a 1-year high of $642.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $560.10.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

