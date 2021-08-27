Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.29% of Valvoline worth $76,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 72.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 579,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 29.0% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

