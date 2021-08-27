Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $78,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 786,269 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM opened at $340.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.40.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.41.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

