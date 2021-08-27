Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 161,278 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $78,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after buying an additional 253,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

