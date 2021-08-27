Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Hess worth $82,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 918,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after buying an additional 364,896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.45. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

