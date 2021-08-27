Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 964,818 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 964,818 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of CEMEX worth $82,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $25,874,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,966,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

