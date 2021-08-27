Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post sales of $105.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.64 million and the highest is $106.68 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $63.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $426.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.46 million to $429.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $478.25 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $482.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,359 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $666,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

