Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $20.16. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 11,367 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.