Ryan D. Taylor Sells 79,439 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,959,760.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 52,067,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,131,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a PE ratio of -22.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

