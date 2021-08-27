Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Ryder System worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

