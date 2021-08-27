Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.55 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.63.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.68.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

