Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

