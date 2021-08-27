Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.