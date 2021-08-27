SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $26.34 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00151981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.19 or 0.99373688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.23 or 0.01002119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.59 or 0.06532300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.