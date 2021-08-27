Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 36.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.78. Saga Communications has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.