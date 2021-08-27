salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,469 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $251,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.96. 184,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

