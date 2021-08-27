salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,948,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

