salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $266.75. 386,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $247.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

